GroundWorks DanceTheater - Spring Performance

Experience GroundWorks DanceTheater this spring at EJ Thomas Hall, in partnership with the University of Akron. The performance will feature “Aperture,” Executive Artistic Director David Shimotakahara’s latest work, created in response to selected pieces from the acclaimed photography collection at the Akron Museum of Art. The concert will also feature the Akron premiere of “Unwritten” by guest choreographer Brian Brooks, and a restaging of “Remora” by Eric Michael Handman