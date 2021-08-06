GroundWorks at Heinz Poll

to

Firestone Park 1480 Girard Street, Akron, Ohio

Celebrate GroundWorks' return to LIVE performance this summer during the Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival in Akron. We look forward to welcoming you back to LIVE DANCE experience as the company performs exciting new work from a wide variety of choreographers.

The summer series will feature “Axis,” a new work by Adam Barruch, originally created for film and reimagined for the stage. Also enjoy the newly staged version of “INSIDE,” by Cleveland-native Antonio Brown, which was featured in our drive-in film showings this past fall. Finally, we will bring back the delightful and moving “Sud Buster’s Dream” by GroundWorks founding Executive Artistic Director David Shimotakahara, which premiered in 2019.

Ticket Information:

Performance is FREE!

Info

Firestone Park 1480 Girard Street, Akron, Ohio
Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - GroundWorks at Heinz Poll - 2021-08-06 20:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - GroundWorks at Heinz Poll - 2021-08-06 20:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - GroundWorks at Heinz Poll - 2021-08-06 20:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - GroundWorks at Heinz Poll - 2021-08-06 20:45:00 ical
330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Thursday

June 17, 2021

Friday

June 18, 2021

Saturday

June 19, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail