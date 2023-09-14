The Guardians Concert

Dean Hickman, John Darin Rowsey, Pat Barker and Scott Mullins, collectively known as the Guardians Quartet are a southern gospel quartet with a unique sound, tight harmony and a passion for sharing the gospel through their music. With three Dove Award nominations, multiple #1 songs and Fan Awards, the Lord has blessed the Guardians Quartet with an incredible journey since their inception. Each member of the Group brings a sincere commitment to glorifying Jesus Christ. Therefore, their mantra remains echoing John the Baptist’s words in John 3:30: “He must increase but I must decrease.”