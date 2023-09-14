Dean Hickman, John Darin Rowsey, Pat Barker and Scott Mullins, collectively known as the Guardians Quartet are a southern gospel quartet with a unique sound, tight harmony and a passion for sharing the gospel through their music. With three Dove Award nominations, multiple #1 songs and Fan Awards, the Lord has blessed the Guardians Quartet with an incredible journey since their inception. Each member of the Group brings a sincere commitment to glorifying Jesus Christ. Therefore, their mantra remains echoing John the Baptist’s words in John 3:30: “He must increase but I must decrease.”
The Guardians Concert
to
Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Concerts & Live Music
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Theater & Dance This & ThatAUDITIONS for Dynamics Community Theater's production of "Get Smart"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation”
-
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330Angry Cow Poetry in the Rialto Living Room
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation”
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions“Carry On: A Century of Swing”
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: