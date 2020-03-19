Guide to Dating: Relationship Advice Said in Song

Western Reserve Playhouse presents “Guide to Dating” CaBARet, the second event in our CaBARet series, inside the little barn that could! This night of “Dating” performances is designed by Patrick Hanlon (CaBARet Series Coordinator) and Jacob Bremkamp (Musical Director).

This new series offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by Northeast Ohio’s best with world-class cocktails in a calm, bar-like environment. Grab a friend, a drink, a seat, and enjoy LIVE theatre, where our actors will both be sharing their talent, and a drink, with you. In this laid-back theatre experience, you will not only get to know how talented these actors are, but how human they are, as they share their stories and songs with you, all themed to “Dating.”