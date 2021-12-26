Guided tours of the Bethlehem Cave and Nativity Museum

Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church 2425 Myersville Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312

Daily guided tours at 2 p.m. of the Bethlehem Cave and Nativity Museum at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Rd. Akron OH. The Bethlehem Cave is a replica of the cave where Jesus was born as it appears today in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.  It includes the Altar of the Nativity, the Altar of the Magi and the Manger of the Infant Jesus. Throughout the church building, there are displays of hundreds of Nativity scenes from different countries. Additional church highlights include a 16th century church bell and stained glass windows depicting the Christmas gospels. 

2 p.m. daily. Email tours@nativityofthelord.org or call 330-699-5086 weekdays. nativityofthelord.org

330-699-5086
