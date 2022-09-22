Hale Farm After Dark: BeerFest

Hale Farm and Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Akron, Ohio

A classic arts and crafts workshop featuring our master potter–with an adult twist! This slab construction pottery class will guide guests through crafting their very own ceramic beer stein (or extra large mug). A taste of local seasonal brew is included with the workshop price, and additional local brews and bites will be available for purchase during the workshop.

Please note: steins will need to be fired and cooled in the weeks after the class, before they will be available for pickup. Guests will receive behind-the-scenes updates during the firing process and photos of their creations during the stages of drying and firing. Pick-up times will be announced when pieces are finished.

