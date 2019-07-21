Hale Farm & Village Car Meet

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

On Sunday, July 21 from 10am-2pm, come explore cars from car clubs, car enthusiasts, private collectors and the Crawford Auto Aviation Museum - parked in the historic landscape of Hale Farm & Village!

Come explore the old, the new and everything in between in this open registration car meet. The entire 19th century living history museum is also open to enjoy. Explore historic homes, see craft and trade demonstrations and visit the gardens and farm animals at Hale Farm & Village.

Car Owner/Club Registration is $10 to register a vehicle. Please visit https://www.wrhs.org/events/hfv-car-meet/ or call 330-666-3711 x 1713 to register.

