During Hale Farm & Village’s Harvest Festival on October 6, the Hale Harvest 5K benefits InHale, an educational initiative that uses historic and natural resources to develop innovative programs that promote Family & Community Engagement and Health & Wellness.

The 5K loop course invites runners and walkers to experience the natural beauty of Hale Farm & Village as they run along nature trails, in the sugar bush, past historic houses, through farmyards, rural pastures and creek crossings.

The top three finishers overall and the top male and female finishers per category receive hand-crafted pieces from Hale Farm & Village’s Early American Craft and Trade artisans.

Race begins at 9:15 am

Strollers are permitted, however the course is not necessarily stroller friendly. It is a beautiful run through the village, sugar bush, pasture and along gravel trails and grass.

No pets are allowed – Only service animals are permitted – Thank you

$30 for ages 18+, $20 for ages 17 & under