Join us on the historic grounds of Hale Farm & Village for an all-out, adults-only, Halloween bash–Sleepy Hollow style! Event features live music, two cash bars, and Trick & Treat tasting stations (included in admission) from a variety of local food vendors, breweries, vineyards, and meaderies–spread across our bewitched historic village. Be careful not to lose your head!
All Hale's Eve: Sleepy Hale-O
to
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Costume Party, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs
Monday
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions41st Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions41st Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: