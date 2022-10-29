All Hale's Eve: Sleepy Hale-O

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Join us on the historic grounds of Hale Farm & Village for an all-out, adults-only, Halloween bash–Sleepy Hollow style! Event features live music, two cash bars, and Trick & Treat tasting stations (included in admission) from a variety of local food vendors, breweries, vineyards, and meaderies–spread across our bewitched historic village. Be careful not to lose your head!

Costume Party, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs
330-666-3711
please enable javascript to view
