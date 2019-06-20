Handpicked Bridal Show

The Madison 4601 Payne Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44103

Attention all couples! Would you like an to see all of the amazing wedding vendors Northeast Ohio has to offer, all under one roof? Handpicked has selected over 25 vendors from every area of your special day, including catering, venues, entertainment, dessert, photography, beauty, and planning! Take the hassle and driving out of planning for your wedding with this unique bridal shows that focus on local business to help make your wedding day the best it can be! Purchase your ticket at handpickedevent.com!

The Madison 4601 Payne Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44103
