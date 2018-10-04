Hands-On Embroidery Workshop

Barnes Sewing Center 2585 State Rd., Akron, Ohio 44223

Bring your Creativity to the next level with 3 days of Hands-On Embroidery fun! Join us and a Floriani educator for ideas, prizes, learning, and fun and all you have to do is show up! Each attendee will leave with a completed project and tons of knowledge to take back home with you to advance your embroidery skills. Barnes will provide Machines, Fabric and Supplies needed.

Barnes Sewing Center 2585 State Rd., Akron, Ohio 44223
