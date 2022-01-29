What Happens After The Paycheck Stops?

Short description: Watch on Zoom, or attend in person. Examine how to budget for retirement expenses, potential sources of retirement income and potential risks such as LTC and health care costs.

Description: If you wish to watch this program via Zoom, you will receive an email with the participation weblink two days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an email address, please contact Green Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.

You may sign up online, in person at the library, by calling.

Would you like to read more about retirement? Try "The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb: How To Take Financial Control, Avoid Unnecessary Taxes, and Combat the Latest Threats To Your Retirement Savings" by Ed Slott