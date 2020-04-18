Harmony Ringers "Goes to the Movies"

Come listen to this wonderful hand bell choir perform a wide variety of songs from popular movies. You’ll hear everything from a medley from Les Miserable to “I’m a Believer”, the “Colonel Bogey March”, and “The Chicken Dance”. The concerts are FREE, but a goodwill donation would be greatly appreciated.

Concerts are:

April 18 at 7:00pm at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church

4600 Fulton Dr NW, Canton

May 3 at 7:00 pm at Community Christian Church

210 N. Main St, N. Canton

For additional information, please go to www.harmonyringersofoh.org