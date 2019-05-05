Harmony Ringers

This auditioned regional community handbell choir of advanced ringers fascinates audiences with quick hand movements...switching bells, mallets, and chimes. The program includes sacred and secular pieces, some written specifically for them. Under the direction of Christine Allison, they play 5 1/2 octaves of Malmark Handbells and 7 octaves of Malmark Choirchimes. This concert is presented as part of the 150th Anniversary celebration at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron.