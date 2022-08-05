Hartville Americana

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio

Join us on August 5th & 6th for The 3rd Annual Hartville Americana Show! We’re also having our car show on Saturday August 6th! With over 12 acres of blacktop spaces available, this is a great show to buy and sell advertising, signs, gas and oil, petroliana, antiques, and much more! The show is 10 minutes away from the CAK Airport and right next to a Comfort Suite Hotel! We are conveniently located only 10 minutes from highway 77 as well! While vending at The Hartville Americana Show you will also enjoy live music, food trucks, and much more! Stay tuned for more updates to come!

