Hartville Coin Show

to

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio

Come join us at the Hartville Coin Show, located on the Hartville MarketPlace, on Saturday, August 20th. Enjoy a day of vintage and new coins, precious medals, and paper currency. With over 30+ coin vendors, delicious food, and indoor shops, there is something for everybody.

To Become a Vendor: This show runs from 9 am – 3 pm. Vendor spaces are $40 (one 8 ft table) or $75 for (two 8 ft tables). Vendors will be provided with table, chair and a table cloth.

If you would like to be a vendor, please contact Event Coordinator Kirk Greaves at 330-877-9860.

Info

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio
Akron Life in Cleveland
3308779860
to
Google Calendar - Hartville Coin Show - 2022-08-20 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hartville Coin Show - 2022-08-20 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hartville Coin Show - 2022-08-20 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hartville Coin Show - 2022-08-20 09:00:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Thursday

April 28, 2022

Friday

April 29, 2022

Saturday

April 30, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix