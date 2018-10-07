Harvest Festival October 6, 7, 13 & 14, 2018 10am-5pm is a fall tradition for Northeast Ohio families and school children. Celebrate the fall bounty amid the sights, smells and tastes of the Cuyahoga Valley. Activities and attractions we will be having include kettle corn, farmyard animals, apple cider press demonstrations, Johnny Appleseed talks, pumpkin patch picking & pumpkin painting, apple butter making, food preservation, and more!

Admission also includes heritage gardens, foodways demonstrations, and early American craft & trade demonstrations, including glassblowing, blacksmithing, and home crafts. The festival is held for two weekends: 10am-5pm

$10 adults (ages 13+); $5 youth (ages 3-12 yrs); members, youth 2 and under and active military free