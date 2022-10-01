Harvest time at Hale Farm & Village is a time for natural beauty, busy farm days, and all of our favorite traditional fall scents & flavors! Guests will experience the seasonal work of a 19th century farm, while community partners demonstrate how traditions like cider pressing and fermentation have remained popular and important in our communities today! Join us for seasonal bites and live music both weekends, and a special visit from Johnny Appleseed on Oct. 1st & 2nd!
Harvest Festival
to
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Events in Peninsula, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor Activities
Monday
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions41st Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions41st Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: