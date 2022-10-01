Harvest Festival

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Harvest time at Hale Farm & Village is a time for natural beauty, busy farm days, and all of our favorite traditional fall scents & flavors! Guests will experience the seasonal work of a 19th century farm, while community partners demonstrate how traditions like cider pressing and fermentation have remained popular and important in our communities today! Join us for seasonal bites and live music both weekends, and a special visit from Johnny Appleseed on Oct. 1st & 2nd!

Events in Peninsula, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor Activities
330-666-3711
