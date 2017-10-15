The Harvest Festival at Hale Farm & Village is a fall tradition for Northeast Ohio families and school children. Celebrate the fall bounty amid the sights, smells and tastes of the Cuyahoga Valley.
• Apple Cider Press
• Johnny Appleseed
• Pumpkin Patch
• Apple Butter Making
• Pumpkin Painting
• Kettle Corn
• Food Preservation
• Farm Implements
• Farmyard animals
Admission also includes heritage gardens, foodways demonstrations, and early American craft & trade demonstrations, including glassblowing, blacksmithing, and home crafts. The festival is held for two weekends: 10am-5pm
$10 adults; $5 youth 3-12; members free