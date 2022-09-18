The Harvest Walk & 5K will take place on Sunday, September 18 at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick. Participants can participate in the one-mile walk or 5K run, enjoy family-friendly activities & visit with health and wellness organizations. All PAID participants will receive a long-sleeve shirt and admission to Mapleside's Pumpkin Village on event day!
Harvest Walk & 5K
to
Mapleside Farms 294 Pearl Road , Brunswick, Ohio
Mapleside Farms 294 Pearl Road , Brunswick, Ohio
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities
Tuesday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesAkron Scavenger Hunt: Burn Rubber Round Akron
-
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Membership Exhibition
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Membership Exhibition
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: