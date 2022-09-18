Harvest Walk & 5K

to

Mapleside Farms 294 Pearl Road , Brunswick, Ohio

The Harvest Walk & 5K will take place on Sunday, September 18 at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick. Participants can participate in the one-mile walk or 5K run, enjoy family-friendly activities & visit with health and wellness organizations. All PAID participants will receive a long-sleeve shirt and admission to Mapleside's Pumpkin Village on event day!

Info

Mapleside Farms 294 Pearl Road , Brunswick, Ohio
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities
2167712700
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Harvest Walk & 5K - 2022-09-18 07:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Harvest Walk & 5K - 2022-09-18 07:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Harvest Walk & 5K - 2022-09-18 07:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Harvest Walk & 5K - 2022-09-18 07:30:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Tuesday

May 24, 2022

Wednesday

May 25, 2022

Thursday

May 26, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix