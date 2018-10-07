The Harvest Walk & 5K will be held at Mapleside Farms on October 7, 2018. It will feature a one-mile walk and 5K run to raise awareness and funds for kidney disease. Registered participants will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt and admission into Mapleside’s Pumpkin Village. All guests will enjoy refreshments, entertainment, and the opportunity to visit with local health organizations.
Harvest Walk & 5K
Mapleside Farms 294 Pearl Road , Brunswick, Ohio
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Business & Career45th Annual Stow Pride Community Breakfast
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkMiddlebury Wednesdays
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatLunar Lounge
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“(In)Dependent: The Heroin Project” presented by Millennial Theatre Project
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330"Midway" a Pop-Up Exhibition featuring Nathan Prebonick
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“(In)Dependent: The Heroin Project” presented by Millennial Theatre Project
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesTheater Day Camp
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Outdoor ActivitiesNatural Dyeing: From the Kitchen & Beyond
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Home & GardenPeninsula Flea at Heritage Farms
-
Sunday
Monday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Adventure Day Camp
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Summer Concerts in the Park Series This & ThatSummer Concerts in the Park Series
-
Tuesday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Adventure Day Camp
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Summer Concerts in the Park Series This & ThatSummer Concerts in the Park Series
-