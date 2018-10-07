Harvest Walk & 5K

Mapleside Farms 294 Pearl Road , Brunswick, Ohio

The Harvest Walk & 5K will be held at Mapleside Farms on October 7, 2018. It will feature a one-mile walk and 5K run to raise awareness and funds for kidney disease. Registered participants will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt and admission into Mapleside’s Pumpkin Village. All guests will enjoy refreshments, entertainment, and the opportunity to visit with local health organizations.

Info
Mapleside Farms 294 Pearl Road , Brunswick, Ohio
Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor Activities
2167712700
