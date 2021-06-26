Shop at the outdoor Haymaker Farmers' Market for fresh items like produce, flowers, herbs, honey, jams and jellies and more. Franklin Avenue under Haymaker Parkway Bridge, Kent. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. haymakermarket.com
Haymaker Farmers' Market
to
Franklin Avenue Franklin Avenue, Kent, Ohio 44240
Franklin Avenue Franklin Avenue, Kent, Ohio 44240
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs SportsBridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330“A Thrilling Act: The Art of Anthony Eterovich"
-
-
Events in The 330Medina Square Farmers Market
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs SportsBridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330“A Thrilling Act: The Art of Anthony Eterovich"
-
-
Events in The 330Medina Square Farmers Market
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: