The Healthy Choir Showcase!

John R. Buchtel CLC 1040 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320

It is our pleasure to invite you to participate and support the Healthy Choir Showcase held on April 6, 2019 from 3pm-6pm at Bucthel Community Learning Center to kick-off Minority Health Month! Each year, The Office of Minority Health (OMH) and other organizations hosts multiple activities during the month of April, which serves as a 30-day wellness campaign designed to motivate the community to participate in activities that promote healthy lifestyles.

We will invite choirs from surrounding communities to gather for a magical day of music, education and fellowship with the goal of addressing the many chronic diseases that are prevalent within the minority population.

We will also administer health screenings before the event free of charge to participants.

We hope that you will consider joining us. If you have any questions please contact

Christian Marinos, OMH Intern at 330-926-5762 or via E-mail omh@schd.org

Or

Iriel Hopkins, OMH Program Director at 330-761-7952 or via E-mail ihopkins@schd.org

