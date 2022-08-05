Watch GroundWorks DanceTheater’s performances as a part of the open-air dance festival that’s in its 48th year. Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St., Akron. 8:45 p.m. Free. akrondancefestival.org
Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival
Theater & Dance
