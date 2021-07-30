At this 14th annual festival, there are free dance performance in Akron-area parks, such as Verb Ballets at Goodyear Metro Park, GroundWorks Dance Theater at Firestone Park, Dayton Contemporary Dance Co. at Forest Lodge Park and more on select dates. akrondancefestival.org
Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival
to
Theater & Dance
Thursday
-
Theater & DanceHeinz Poll Summer Dance Festival
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyFalls Downtown Friday
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCanton First Friday
-
Saturday
-
Theater & DanceGroundWorks at Heinz Poll
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – Our second socially distanced season
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: