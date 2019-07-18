HELP BUILD A SCHOOL FOR MANDELA DAY. Thursday July 18th, all day. During this superhero month we want to recognize that real life superheroes are making a difference everyday. Nelson Mandela helped transform his home country of South Africa into a more just society. July 18th has been set aside as Mandela Day, a time to remember his contribution to the world and to think about how we can make a lasting and positive impact today. Stop by Cafe O’Play and help your kids learn about Mandela through coloring pages, inspirational posters, and a free biography handout. We will also be featuring the work of Linc Worldwide, a charity formed by Stow OH young adult Erin Clark, that is currently building a school in the country of Kenya. Today, 25% of all sales at Cafe O’Play will be donated towards this school project. Information will be available at the cafe and can also be found online at lincworldwide.org
HELP BUILD A SCHOOL FOR MANDELA DAY
Cafe O'Play 911 Graham Road, Stow, Ohio 44221
Thursday
