HELP BUILD A SCHOOL FOR MANDELA DAY

Cafe O'Play 911 Graham Road, Stow, Ohio 44221

HELP BUILD A SCHOOL FOR MANDELA DAY. Thursday July 18th, all day. During this superhero month we want to recognize that real life superheroes are making a difference everyday. Nelson Mandela helped transform his home country of South Africa into a more just society. July 18th has been set aside as Mandela Day, a time to remember his contribution to the world and to think about how we can make a lasting and positive impact today. Stop by Cafe O’Play and help your kids learn about Mandela through coloring pages, inspirational posters, and a free biography handout. We will also be featuring the work of Linc Worldwide, a charity formed by Stow OH young adult Erin Clark, that is currently building a school in the country of Kenya. Today, 25% of all sales at Cafe O’Play will be donated towards this school project. Information will be available at the cafe and can also be found online at lincworldwide.org

Info

Cafe O'Play 911 Graham Road, Stow, Ohio 44221 View Map
Kids & Family
3309287517
  Kids & Family

