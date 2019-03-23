Heron Open House

Bath Road Heronry 3801 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Celebrate the return of great blue herons while viewing them through spotting scopes and binoculars. Meet at the Bath Road Heronry on Bath Road between Riverview and Akron-Peninsula roads in Akron. Bath Road Heronry. 3801 Riverview Road, Peninsula. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Bath Road Heronry 3801 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
