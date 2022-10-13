Hocus Pocus Coffee Flights

Join Witches Weekend and finish it off with a viewing of Hocus Pocus on the Square!

Limited coffee flights available, so book now to reserve your space! Choose your time and date and we'll run amok in the cooking school!Drink options:

Amok! Amok! Amok! - Pumpkin Praline Coffee with oat milk

The Sarah - Lavender & Vanilla soy milk latte topped with whipped cream and vanilla Oreo pieces

The Mary - Strawberries & Cream Frappe

The Winifred - Apple Cider Chai served with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon

Witches Brew - Dark Chocolate mocha served with eye of newt (ok not really..)

Thursday events are being held during Ladies Night Out on the Square , so get in on the fun all around town after you've stopped to see us for a spell! Come dressed up and ready to party!

FULL EVENT DETAILS.