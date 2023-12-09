Holiday Bells
to
Harmony Ringers, a semi-professional bell choir, will be Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree because Santa Claus is Coming to Town. In the Moon of Wintertime we come to celebrate Jesus, Oh, What a Wonderful Child!
Concerts are:
Sunday December 3rd at 3:00pm
Christ Church of Louisville
600 E. Gorgas St, Louisville
Saturday December 9th at 3:00pm
St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church
4600 Fulton Dr NW, Canton
Saturday December 16th at 3:00pm
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
206 Cherry Rd NE, Massillon
