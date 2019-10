Flavorful, joyous, and bright! Join us for a special Holiday Brewmaster's Dinner on December 10 at 7PM.

Enjoy a five-course holiday menu specially crafted by our chefs, paired with seasonal and year-round beers carefully selected by our brewers to complement each course during an intimate evening in our Tasting Room.

Seating is limited. Each $60 ticket includes your five-course dinner, beverages, and live music in our brewery Tasting Room.

Tickets available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-brewmasters-dinner-tickets-76941438915