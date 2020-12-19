Didn't get enough of Christmas rock band Missile Toe at the AAM After Work: Holiday Variety Show? Catch their entire hour performance (recorded in the galleries!) that will stream on the museum's YouTube channel and Facebook page for an extra dash of festivity.
Holiday Concert with Missile Toe
to
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Tuesday
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesChristmas Tree Ornament Contest
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesHoliday Nights, Garden Lights
-
Wednesday
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesChristmas Tree Ornament Contest
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesHoliday Nights, Garden Lights
-
Thursday
-
Business & CareerBad*ss Women in Advertising
-
-
Kids & Family Talks & ReadingsGingerbread with the First Ladies
-
National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site