Holiday Lantern Tours

HOLIDAY LANTERN TOUR DATES: DECEMBER 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19-23, 2018

Take a charming lantern-lit tour of the Village and visit the historic houses, delightfully decorated for the season. Experience the sights, sounds and flavors of the holiday season as celebrated in the 19th century Western Reserve. Afterward, join guests for holiday treats.

Tours depart every twenty minutes beginning at 5:40 p.m. Dress appropriately for this indoor/outdoor activity. The tour lasts about 90 minutes.

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED! Call 330-666-3711 ext.1720 or email us at halereservations@wrhs.org. $20 nonmembers; $15 members; $12 children (ages 3-12); group rates available.