Holiday Lantern Tours

to Google Calendar - Holiday Lantern Tours - 2019-11-30 17:40:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Lantern Tours - 2019-11-30 17:40:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Lantern Tours - 2019-11-30 17:40:00 iCalendar - Holiday Lantern Tours - 2019-11-30 17:40:00

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

HOLIDAY LANTERN TOUR DATES: DECEMBER 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19-23, 2018

Take a charming lantern-lit tour of the Village and visit the historic houses, delightfully decorated for the season. Experience the sights, sounds and flavors of the holiday season as celebrated in the 19th century Western Reserve. Afterward, join guests for holiday treats.

Tours depart every twenty minutes beginning at 5:40 p.m. Dress appropriately for this indoor/outdoor activity. The tour lasts about 90 minutes.

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED! Call 330-666-3711 ext.1720 or email us at halereservations@wrhs.org. $20 nonmembers; $15 members; $12 children (ages 3-12); group rates available.

Info

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Talks & Readings, Theater & Dance, This & That
3306663711
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Holiday Lantern Tours - 2019-11-30 17:40:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Lantern Tours - 2019-11-30 17:40:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Lantern Tours - 2019-11-30 17:40:00 iCalendar - Holiday Lantern Tours - 2019-11-30 17:40:00

Tags

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

November 27, 2019

Thursday

November 28, 2019

Friday

November 29, 2019

Saturday

November 30, 2019

Sunday

December 1, 2019

Monday

December 2, 2019

Tuesday

December 3, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail