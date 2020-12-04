Holiday Lantern Tours

Take a charming lantern-lit tour of the Village. The historic houses, delightfully decorated for the season, set the backdrop to experience the traditions of the holiday season as celebrated in the 19th century Western Reserve. Afterward, enjoy holiday treats.

Tours depart every fifteen minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dress appropriately for this outdoor activity. The tour lasts about 90 minutes, face coverings and social distancing are required.

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED! Call 330-666-3711 ext.1736 or email us at ahalmes@wrhs.org. $20 nonmembers; $15 members; $12 children (ages 3-12)