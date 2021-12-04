12/4-12/23 Holiday Lantern Tours% Take a charming lantern-lit tour of Hale Farm & Village and visit historic houses delightfully decorated. Experience the sights, sounds and flavors of the holidays as celebrated on the 19th-century Western Reserve. Dress appropriately for this indoor and outdoor activity. Reservations are required. Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. Tours every 20 minutes 5:30-9 p.m. $15-$20. wrhs.org
