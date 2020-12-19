The annual Holiday Lantern Tours at Hale Farm & Village will transport guests into the nineteenth century Western Reserve holiday season. On December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 22 & 23, 2020 we are taking extra precautions to make this a safe holiday event by limiting group sizes and delivering programming outdoors; proper social distancing, face coverings, and reservations are required.
Holiday Lantern Tours
to
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
