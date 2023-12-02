Hale Farm & Village proudly presents the 28th season of Holiday Lantern Tours, a holiday tradition for people of all ages! Please join us for a charming, lantern-lit walking tour of Hale Farm & Village. Residents of the 19th century village welcome you into the warmth of their homes, delightfully decorated for the season. Experience holiday sights and sounds as celebrated in the 19th century Western Reserve. After, join us for sweet treats and holiday shopping in the Hale Farm & Village Gatehouse. Our museum store has something special for everyone on your list, including Hand Crafted at Hale Farm & Village hand-blown glass and pottery. Gift certificates are also available.

Holiday Lantern Tours depart every twenty minutes beginning at 5:20 p.m. The last tour departs at 9:00 p.m. Please dress appropriately for this indoor/outdoor activity. Tours last about 90 minutes.