Join us Friday, November 30 from 3:00pm-7:00pm for our Holiday Market on the Farm. This year we will welcome multiple vendors to the Gatehouse for a one-of-a-kind All Ohio shopping experience. Visit our own store The MarketPlace at Hale Farm & Village for handcrafted at Hale products along with other Ohio and holiday brands such as; The Direction, Root Candles, Mud Pie, Daisy Mae Designs, Old World Christmas, Popped Popcorn, Thistle Dew, Bissels Maple, Waggoners Chocolates and more… Enjoy Ohio themed wine and beer tastings, or relax by the fire with a glass of mulled wine. We also welcome a Kitchen Takeover TBD. Join us and explore our updated Holiday Market on the Farm shopping experience! (No Admission fee, the museum is not open this day)