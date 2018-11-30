Holiday Market on the Farm

to Google Calendar - Holiday Market on the Farm - 2018-11-30 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Market on the Farm - 2018-11-30 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Market on the Farm - 2018-11-30 15:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Market on the Farm - 2018-11-30 15:00:00

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Join us Friday, November 30 from 3:00pm-7:00pm for our Holiday Market on the Farm. This year we will welcome multiple vendors to the Gatehouse for a one-of-a-kind All Ohio shopping experience. Visit our own store The MarketPlace at Hale Farm & Village for handcrafted at Hale products along with other Ohio and holiday brands such as; The Direction, Root Candles, Mud Pie, Daisy Mae Designs, Old World Christmas, Popped Popcorn, Thistle Dew, Bissels Maple, Waggoners Chocolates and more… Enjoy Ohio themed wine and beer tastings, or relax by the fire with a glass of mulled wine. We also welcome a Kitchen Takeover TBD. Join us and explore our updated Holiday Market on the Farm shopping experience! (No Admission fee, the museum is not open this day)

Info
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Fashion & Trunk Shows, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
3306663711
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Holiday Market on the Farm - 2018-11-30 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Market on the Farm - 2018-11-30 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Market on the Farm - 2018-11-30 15:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Market on the Farm - 2018-11-30 15:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

Sunday

September 16, 2018

  • Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Sports This & That

    -

    Gorge Metro Park

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail