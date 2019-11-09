Holiday Mart by Weaver Industries

Summit County Fairgrounds Arena 229 E. Howe Road, Tallmadge, Ohio

Holiday Mart by Weaver Industries is an annual craft show that has grown into one of the largest and most prestigious juried shows in Ohio. Now in its 45th year, this 2-day event boasts approximately 200 vendors who go through a rigorous product evaluation process to ensure that all items truly showcase handmade artisan creativity and expertise; as well as over 5,000 shoppers!

The event is held at the Summit County Fairgrounds Arena Complex (229 E Howe Rd, Tallmadge, OH 44278) on Saturday, Nov. 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Admission is $5. A photographer will be on-site for pictures with Santa! Concessions are available. Free is parking.

Proceeds from Holiday Mart benefit Weaver Industries’ mission of providing vocational training and employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities.

Summit County Fairgrounds Arena 229 E. Howe Road, Tallmadge, Ohio
