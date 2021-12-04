Holiday Rock with the Wizards of Winter

Celebrate the Canton Palace Theatre's 95th anniversary during The Wizards of Winter holiday rock opera, "The Christmas Dream." This holiday rock event is perfect for the whole family. Featuring former members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rainbow, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent Band, as well as Broadway and Theatre veterans, this show is sure to get you ready for rockin' around the Christmas tree. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 7:30 p.m. $34-$69. cantonpalacetheatre.org