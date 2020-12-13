Holiday Toy Shop - virtual STEAM workshop

Summit County Akron, Ohio

Join us for a virtual Holiday Celebration! During this STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) we will create some holiday toys and engineer a magical zipline to deliver all your toys for the holidays. This hands-on, active workshop is a great way to have some fun and interact with other kids as we celebrate the holiday season. Materials will be provided. $20

Kids & Family
330-217-3811
