Join us for a virtual Holiday Celebration! During this STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) we will create some holiday toys and engineer a magical zipline to deliver all your toys for the holidays. This hands-on, active workshop is a great way to have some fun and interact with other kids as we celebrate the holiday season. Materials will be provided. $20
Holiday Toy Shop - virtual STEAM workshop
Summit County Akron, Ohio
