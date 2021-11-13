See magnificent displays of decorated trees, wreaths and more in the virtual festival that is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Displays are for sale, and proceeds benefit the Akron Children’s Hospital. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. akronchildrens.org/pages/Fundraising-Events.html
Holiday Tree Festival
Akron Children's Hospital Perkins Square Park One Perkins Square, Akron, Ohio 44308
