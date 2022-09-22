WHAT: Hollywood Feed University Presents Free, Online Course on Ingredients that are Safe for Pet Recipes

WHEN:

Thursday, September 22 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time

Thursday, September 22 at 12:00 p.m. Central Time

Thursday, September 22 at 5:00 p.m. Central Time

WHERE: https://hfu.hollywoodfeed.com/live-event-page/healthy-homemade-ingredients-that-are-safe-for-pet-recipes/

AGES: All ages

COST: Free

EVENT DETAILS: Do you know which ingredients are healthy or harmful for your pets? Join one of our treat experts, Evanthia Martin, as she discusses which ingredients are safe for your pets and which to always avoid. Then, follow along with one of our social media gurus, Erica Sadler, as she shows you how to create some fun DIY pet treats at home! The course is available on Thursday, September 22 at 8:00 a.m., 12:00p.m., and 5:00 p.m. Central Time. Attendees will receive a coupon for 20% off of your next transaction for toys, treats, and accessories. Use the coupon to shop for ingredients to make your own DIY pet treats! Can't attend the class? You will still receive the recording if you register. Sign up today at https://hfu.hollywoodfeed.com/live-event-page/healthy-homemade-ingredients-that-are-safe-for-pet-recipes/.

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTORS:

Evanthia Martin has been with Hollywood Feed for 5 years. The majority of that time she managed the purchasing of treats and chews while monitoring the food safety of all manufacturing partners in that category, including managing the food safety for the Hollywood Feed Fresh Bakery. To properly do this, she trained to be a PCQI (Preventative Controls Qualified Individual) and became certified in Allergen Management, Environmental Monitoring, Internal Auditing, Supplier Auditing, and Pet Food Formulation. Evanthia created deep relationships with all treat and chew vendors by asking questions about their processes, ingredients, and more while also diligently researching to ensure all practices created the safest experience for all pets enjoying any snack from Hollywood Feed. In her free time, Evanthia enjoys training her two new puppies (Maggie and Rudy), renovating her home with her husband, cooking Greek food with her two young children and running all the miles.

Erica Sadler has been with Hollywood Feed for 4 1/2 years. She helps manage the brand’s social media accounts, specifically TikTok and Twitter, as well as also managing her personal social account for her dogs (@cashandjune_thecatahoulas) and small business (@jc_bandanaco). She is constantly scouring the internet to help find the next viral trend. Through this process, Erica has discovered fun ways to generate content and develop DIY projects for customers and followers to enjoy at home. In her free time, Erica enjoys traveling with her two pups (Cash and June), gathering content, sewing for her small business, and baking for not only her pups but events as well!

ABOUT HOLLYWOOD FEED: Hollywood Feed serves pets, their owners, caretakers and communities in 180 stores across 19 states. Consistently ranking atop consumer choice awards in the markets it serves, Hollywood Feed and its family of brands have been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category), Best Pet Supply Stores by Dallas A-List, Best Pet Store by The Memphis Flyer, Best Self Atlanta Magazine's Best Pet Store, Best Pet Food and Supplies in the Best of Denton County Awards, and Best New Business by Cary Living Magazine in North Carolina. Hollywood Feed proudly stands by its brand promise: If your pet doesn’t love it or if you don’t love it, we will gladly replace or refund it. Learn more about Hollywood Feed at www.hollywoodfeed.com and www.facebook.com/hwfeed.