WHAT: Hollywood Feed University Presents Free, Online Course on Understanding Your Cat’s Behavior

WHEN:

Friday, August 19 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time

Friday, August 19 at 12:00 p.m. Central Time

Friday, August 19 at 5:00 p.m. Central Time

WHERE: https://hfu.hollywoodfeed.com/live-event-page/understanding-your-cats-behavior/

AGES: All ages

COST: Free

EVENT DETAILS: Do you think your cat does things out of jealousy or spite? Nope! Join Dr. Theresa DePorter as she discusses what your cat really thinks, examining the social nature of cats, their communication, and the common problems in our homes. This course will review issues such as inter-cat aggression, destructive scratching, urine marking, and toileting issues. Learn how to help your cat be a happy cat! The course is available on Friday, August 19 at 8:00 a.m., 12:00p.m., and 5:00 p.m. Central Time. You’ll receive a coupon for 20% off your next transaction if you attend. Can't attend the class? You will still receive the recording if you register. Sign up today at: https://hfu.hollywoodfeed.com/live-event-page/understanding-your-cats-behavior/

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR: Theresa DePorter is a board-certified diplomate in the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists (ACVB) and the European College of Animal Welfare and Behavioural Medicine (ECAWBM). She received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Purdue University in 1992. She has been seeing behavior consultations at Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in metropolitan Detroit since 2004. Dr. DePorter has presented to veterinarians in 10 countries including France, Slovakia, China and UAE. She has also mentored residents in Switzerland, UAE and US. She has been a member of the “Voice of the Cat Advisory Panel” for Church & Dwight and is also a member of the Fear Free Advisory Group. Dr. DePorter has authored chapters on feline aggression, car ride anxiety, pheromones and psychopharmacology. Her research interests include anxiolytic nutraceuticals, pheromones and aggression between housemate cats.

ABOUT HOLLYWOOD FEED: Hollywood Feed serves pets, their owners, caretakers and communities in 180 stores across 19 states. Consistently ranking atop consumer choice awards in the markets it serves, Hollywood Feed and its family of brands have been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category), Best Pet Supply Stores by Dallas A-List, Best Pet Store by The Memphis Flyer, Best Self Atlanta Magazine's Best Pet Store, Best Pet Food and Supplies in the Best of Denton County Awards, and Best New Business by Cary Living Magazine in North Carolina. Hollywood Feed proudly stands by its brand promise: If your pet doesn’t love it or if you don’t love it, we will gladly replace or refund it. Learn more about Hollywood Feed at www.hollywoodfeed.com and www.facebook.com/hwfeed.