Local industry experts are teaming up to educate homeowners on the home selling process. The Keys to Home Selling Success Seller Seminar is being held Saturday May 7th at National Design Mart in Medina from 8:00-9:30am. Attendees will receive dinner, drinks, over $1000 in discounts, and all the information needed to confidently navigate selling in this market for top dollar with minimal stress at this FREE event. Details and registration at www.OhioHomeSelling.com. Realtor Erin Johnson, eXp Realty, and other industry experts will walk homeowners through the process including whether to buy or sell first, lending options, what to fix before you list, moving tips, and more.
Home Seller Education Event- Keys to Home Selling Success
to
National Design Mart 2255 Medina Rd, Medina, Ohio 44256
National Design Mart 2255 Medina Rd, Medina, Ohio 44256
