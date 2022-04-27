Discuss what you've been reading while you sew or knit at this event at White Rabbit Galleries hosted by the Barberton Public Library. White Rabbit Galleries, 571 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton. 2 p.m. barbertonlibrary.org
Hooks & Books
White Rabbit Galleries 571 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton, Ohio
