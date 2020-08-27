The Hoppers in Concert at Ohio Star Theater

to Google Calendar - The Hoppers in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-08-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Hoppers in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-08-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Hoppers in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-08-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Hoppers in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-08-27 19:00:00

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

Formed in 1957 in rural Madison, North Carolina, today the Hoppers include Claude & Connie Hopper, and son Mike, son Dean, his wife, Kim and their daughter Karlye. They have touched countless lives around the world. A cancer survivor, Connie has been honored with the prestigious Marvin Norcross Award, in addition to numerous industry and fan honors; and she has been inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Sons Dean and Mike have continued the family legacy with their musical talents and business abilities; and Kim, Dean’s wife, hails from her own nationally acclaimed musical family, The Greene's.

Info

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Hoppers in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-08-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Hoppers in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-08-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Hoppers in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-08-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Hoppers in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-08-27 19:00:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Wednesday

March 4, 2020

Thursday

March 5, 2020

Friday

March 6, 2020

Saturday

March 7, 2020

Sunday

March 8, 2020

Monday

March 9, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button