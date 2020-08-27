The Hoppers in Concert at Ohio Star Theater

Formed in 1957 in rural Madison, North Carolina, today the Hoppers include Claude & Connie Hopper, and son Mike, son Dean, his wife, Kim and their daughter Karlye. They have touched countless lives around the world. A cancer survivor, Connie has been honored with the prestigious Marvin Norcross Award, in addition to numerous industry and fan honors; and she has been inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Sons Dean and Mike have continued the family legacy with their musical talents and business abilities; and Kim, Dean’s wife, hails from her own nationally acclaimed musical family, The Greene's.