Formed in 1957 in rural Madison, North Carolina, today the Hoppers include Claude & Connie Hopper, and son Mike, son Dean, his wife, Kim and their daughter Karlye. They have touched countless lives around the world. A cancer survivor, Connie has been honored with the prestigious Marvin Norcross Award, in addition to numerous industry and fan honors; and she has been inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Sons Dean and Mike have continued the family legacy with their musical talents and business abilities; and Kim, Dean’s wife, hails from her own nationally acclaimed musical family, The Greene's.
The Hoppers in Concert at Ohio Star Theater
Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Saint Joan”
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Me I Seldom Share
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents We Banjo 3
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThree Dog Night
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Friday
-
Charity & FundraisersBow Wow Bingo
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicTorchsongs Transformed
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatFirst Friday Family Movie: “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatThe Golden Dragon Acrobats present Cirque Ziva
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & FairsAuthors at the Falls: A Downtown Literary Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: