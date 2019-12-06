Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides

Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721

Step into a vintage white carriage for a ride and enjoy the beautiful Gervasi grounds. First-come, first-serve rides for up to four passengers are available, weather permitting. Only cash will be accepted. Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. N.E., Canton. 6-9 p.m. $10. www.gervasivineyard.com.

Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721
Kids & Family, This & That
