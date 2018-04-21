By blending their extraordinary vocal and musical talents, this tribute band faithfully and accurately reproduces the sound of the Eagles’ studio recordings while recreating a classic sound that undeniably transcends the boundaries of rock, R&B and country while delivering a timeless performance. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $29. akroncivic.com
Hotel California: “A Salute to the Eagles”
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
