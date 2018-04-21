Hotel California: “A Salute to the Eagles”

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

By blending their extraordinary vocal and musical talents, this tribute band faithfully and accurately reproduces the sound of the Eagles’ studio recordings while recreating a classic sound that undeniably transcends the boundaries of rock, R&B and country while delivering a timeless performance. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $29. akroncivic.com

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
