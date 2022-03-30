Take a tour of House Three Thirty, inside the former Tangier that the LeBron James Family Foundation is transforming. Get a peak at the progress during a guided tour in celebration of 330 Day. House Three Thirty, 532 W. Market St., Akron. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. lebronjamesfamilyfoundation.org
330 Day at House Three Thirty
to
House Three Thirty 532 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio
House Three Thirty 532 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio
Events in The 330
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatJason Banks at The Funny Stop Comedy Club
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival presents “All My Sons”
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Human Figure Exhibition
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicTHE AUTOMAGICAL LIVE EXPERIENCE W/ ZACH AND THE BRIGHT LIGHTS
-
-
Concerts & Live Music The VindysThe Vindys
Saturday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Human Figure Exhibition
-
-
Events in The 330Crafty Mart Presents Spring Fling! Handmade Market
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBLUE RADIO
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: