330 Day at House Three Thirty

to

House Three Thirty 532 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio

Take a tour of House Three Thirty, inside the former Tangier that the LeBron James Family Foundation is transforming. Get a peak at the progress during a guided tour in celebration of 330 Day. House Three Thirty, 532 W. Market St., Akron. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. lebronjamesfamilyfoundation.org

House Three Thirty 532 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio
